Lighted Christmas Parade Slated for This Evening

You better not pout. You better not cry. Santa Claus will be making his way to the Seminole community this evening to serve as the grand finale of the 27th annual Gaines County 4-H lighted Christmas parade.

The parade will begin around 6:30 p.m. and make its way through downtown Seminole.

This year’s theme is entitled “Whoville – the Grinch Stole Christmas.” Cash prizes will be awarded to the top three float entries judged. To be judged, entries must meet the parade criteria: how well the float flows with this year’s theme; creativity; spirit/enthusiasm shown by those on floats; use of lighting; use of audio (music/other) and visible name of group entering float.

The parade will depart from the corner of N.W. Ave. D and N.W. 5th St. (east side of Wigwam Stadium) at 6:30 p.m. and will follow the traditional Christmas parade routes of years past. Upon leaving near Wigwam Stadium, and traveling eastbound on N.W. Ave. D, the parade will turn southbound on Main St. and travel toward downtown Seminole.

Once it has passed through the Gaines County Courthouse square, the route will turn east on S.E. Ave. D, travel one block, and then turn north on S.E. 2nd St., where it will end at the southeastern corner of the Gaines County Courthouse.

As has been customary in years past, Santa Claus will serve as the grand marshal of the 2017 Lighted Christmas Parade, and will greet local youth on the western grounds of the Gaines County Courthouse shortly following the completion of the parade.

