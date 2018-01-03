LEUWCD Hosting Annual Scholarship Essay Contest

The Llano Estacado UWCD is conducting their annual Scholarship Essay Contest, which is open to area high school seniors who are seeking to advance their education. Principals, counselors, and teachers are notified in October of the upcoming contest topic as well as submission guidelines.

One first place and one second place winner will be selected from qualifying entries received from each high school within each district.

The LEUWCD will award $1,000 for first place and $500 for second place to winners from each high school. The essay topic for 2018: “Texas Constitutional Amendment of 1917”

Why is the Texas Constitutional Amendment of 1917, known as the “Conservation Amendment”, important to groundwater conservation districts in Texas?

The criteria for the contest is:

1. The essay must have a minimum of 500 words and maximum of 650 words.

2. The essay must be typed and double-spaced in MLA format.

3. Essays must be submitted electronically via email to [email protected] or [email protected] . One hardcopy must also be submitted. (new criteria for 2017)

4. References must accompany paper in the form of a works cited page.

(The library and Internet offer many resources.)

5. The essay must have a cover sheet containing the following: student’s name, essay title, local high school, and date.

6. Hardcopy and electronic submissions are due no later than Friday, March 2, 2018 (11:59pm).

Hardcopy submissions may be left with the high school counselor, delivered by hand, or mailed directly to the LEUWCD offices, located in the 200 block of S.E. Ave C, in Seminole. All electronic submissions must be received by SOCOP at the email address in criteria #3 by 11:59pm Friday, March 2, 2018.

Recipients will be notified individually if awarded a scholarship. Presentations will be made during local high school awards assemblies and in accordance with school guidelines. Awarded funds will be paid directly to the university/college upon confirmation of enrollment, not to the individual student.

For further information, please contact your local water district office or email the education coordinator, Michelle Cooper, at [email protected] Information can also be located on the SOCOP Facebook page at www.facebook.com/SOCOsavingh2o.

