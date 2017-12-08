Leo’s Lance: What is a Concoction?

Here recently, my youngest granddaughter, Brittany, who is 16, and was home alone at the time, called and said she was coming over in about thirty minutes and bringing my wife and me a surprise.

We are still young enough we enjoy getting a surprise. Especially from our grandchildren. So we waited expectantly for her arrival.

When she arrived she had in her hand a warm six inch cake pan with something in it which looked like a three quarter inch thick oatmeal cooky. When I looked quizzically at it and asked, “What is it?” She said, “It is a concoction.”

Now, concoctions have been a family tradition at the Copeland house for decades. I’m not sure who started it. Possibly all of the grand kids may have had a hand in making one of these at one time or another. Brittney’s oldest sister, Danielle and her cousin, Tyler were active in making them when they were little kids. They liked putting their concoction in the freezer and eating them like popsicles.

They would come to visit us and one of the first things they would ask was, “Can we make a concoction?” I don’t want to leave the impression we were doting grandparents, but , who is going to deny those cute little kids a chance to use their creative minds in the culinary field.

They would go to the refrigerator and select a little of this and a dab of that, usually of some sort of liquid. A little milk, a little orange juice, some lemonade, maybe some ice cream, a little sugar, a pinch of salt. Of course the concoction ingredients changed with what ever grandma had in the ‘fridge.

The only negative involved was when they were finished adding ingredients we grown ups all had to take a swig of it. Actually it usually didn’t taste too bad, and we weren’t required to drink very much of it, they didn’t make too big a batch.

As the kids grew up the experiments changed into more edible things and more palatable things. The idea was passed on to the younger ones. All of these kids grew up to become pretty good cooks, but the experimenting didn’t stop. There have been some strange entrees dished out of some of their kitchens.

But I caution you, this comment might be tempered by the knowledge it came from a meat and potatoes guy who never cooked a whole meal in his entire life.

Brittany is the last of the grand kids, and she is already a good cook. I have begun to wonder if there will be any great grand kids to carry on the concoction tradition. Perhaps time will tell. In the meanwhile, what Brittany brought over tasted good and it is good to have grandchildren to think of you in their creativity.

Vocabulary.com gives this definition of concoction: “A concoction is a curious mixture of things, like a bunch of liquids stirred in a cup, or the elaborate and unbelievable story you make up to explain not finishing your homework.”

They said, “Mix eight different liquids in a glass and you’ve got a concoction. Scientists create concoctions of chemicals in test tubes, and a bicycle made from junk yard scraps is a concoction too.

The word’s Latin root means ‘cooked together,’ referring to when you heat metals in order to purify them. A concoction is also a tall tale told to get out of trouble or to entertain someone. If your story has ostriches, trampolines, lasers, and Abraham Lincoln, it’s probably a concoction.”

This description made me wonder if the Copeland’s concoction tradition might even date back to their grandpa who has been known to dish out a tall tale or two.

I can remember mixing baking powder and vinegar in a medicine bottle and watching it blow the lid off, and making a firecracker out of two bolts and one nut and match heads. Its a wonder I didn’t set something on fire or blow something up in my face. I never thought of mixing food stuff.

I asked Brittany for the recipe for her concoction and she gave me a list of the things she used but said she didn’t measure any of them. She just put in whatever amount she wanted at the time.

These were her ingredients: oatmeal, banana, flower, sugar, brown sugar, peanut butter, regular butter, salt, vanilla extract, cinnamon, nutmeg and milk.

Now, doesn’t this sound good to you?

