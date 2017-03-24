Lawmakers Geared to Participate in Seminole Farm Bill Discussions

Area Congressional leaders say they are eager to hear the concerns of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico farmers, ranchers and agriculture insiders as they begin the process of developing a new federal Farm Bill.

One such venue for Congressmen Mike Conaway (R-Midland), Jodey Arrington (R-Lubbock) and Steve Pearce (R-Hobbs, N.M.) to hear those concerns will take place this coming Friday, as they are scheduled to be in attendance of a roundtable agriculture discussion hosted by the Western Peanut Growers Association at the Seminole Community Center.

The WPGA event, entitled “Explore the Possibilities of the 2018 Farm Bill” is slated for an 11:30 a.m. start Friday morning at the Seminole Community Center, located at 801 N. Main St. The event is open to all area farmers of all commodities, as well as those involved in the agriculture industry, area community leaders and members of the public who are interested in attending.

“I’m looking forward to joining the Western Peanut Growers for their Ag Issues Conference later this week,” said Conaway, who represents Texas’ 11th Congressional District and is Chairman of the House Agriculture Committee, in a statement recently released to the Seminole Sentinel. “This presents a great opportunity to meet with local farmers and hear from them as we begin the process of crafting the 2018 Farm Bill.”

Friday’s meeting is slated to begin with an 11:30 a.m. luncheon, with the conference anticipated to begin shortly following, according to information provided by the WPGA. Prior to the start of the conference, members of the WPGA will host the organization’s annual business meeting, which is slated for a 10:30 a.m. start inside the Seminole Community Center.

According to WPGA officials, Conaway will additionally serve as the keynote speaker in the March 31 event.

Arrington, who represents Texas’ 19th Congressional District — which includes Gaines County — said he was “enthusiastic” and “hopeful” for the development of a new Farm Bill where farmers and ranchers were placed first.

“It’s a unique opportunity to be able to work on building a stronger farm bill in my first term,” said Arrington. “I am honored to have the guidance and mentorship of many of the strongest voices for agriculture in our region: our current chairman of the Agriculture Committee, and fellow West Texan, Mike Conaway; Larry Combest, who fathered one of the best farm bills we’ve ever had; and our neighbor to the west, Representative Steve Pearce. As someone who is part of the next generation of agriculture advocates in our nation’s capital, I’m in great company and I’m excited to join them at such an important event.

“I’m enthusiastic and hopeful that we’re going to get farm policy to a point where we’re putting our farmers and ranchers first, allowing them to compete globally on an even playing field. A strong and prosperous agriculture business leads to a strong and prosperous American economy.”

Keeley Christensen, Press Secretary for Congressman Pearce, stated Pearce’s feelings echoed those of his West Texas counterparts, in a statement recently released to the Seminole Sentinel.

“Seminole is very close to New Mexico and we share common goals of strengthening the agriculture industry in our states,” said Christensen. “Farmers and producers are important to the economy in New Mexico. This event will be a good opportunity for leaders in the community and agriculture industry, specifically the growers association, to discuss their priorities.”

Also scheduled to join the three Congressmen in Friday’s event is former House Ag Committee Chairman Larry Combest (R-Lubbock).

Combest, 72, served the West Texas region — including Gaines County — in Washington from 1985 through May 2003.

Typically enacted every five years, the U.S. Farm Bill is a comprehensive piece of legislation serves as the primary agricultural and food policy tool of the U.S. federal government under the purview of the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture.

Currently, the Agricultural Act of 2014 is governing federal farm programs through the 2018 calendar year. The legislation authorized $956 billion in spending over a 10 year period, according to the online source Wikipedia.

Beginning in 1933, farm bills have included titles on commodity programs, trade, rural development, farm credit, conservation, agricultural research, food and nutrition programs, and marketing, to name a few.

