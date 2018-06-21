Label Use Reminder for Enlist, Xtend

Applicators are encouraged to review label requirements before applying Enlist (2,4-D) and Xtend (Dicamba).

It is a violation of federal law to use the products in a manner inconsistent with the label.

The Texas Department of Agriculture encourages the following:

• Be aware of surrounding crops

• Know the buffer zone requirements

• Watch weather conditions, such as wind speed, temperature and cloud cover

• Do not apply if drift could occur to food or forage

• Be aware of nozzle requirements and operating pressures listed on the product

• Be aware of low-level temperature that could cause inversion and product drift

• Use clean equipment sprayers

• Do not aerially apply these products

• Do not apply through irrigation

• Review the label and rules with all individuals who might be applying product.

If you have questions, contact your product representative or the Agriculture and Consumer Protection Division of the Texas Department of Agriculture.

