Hot Weather Settles into Region

NWS: Heat Advisory Issued for Friday, Possible for Saturday

Hello, Summer!

Graced with a heat advisory on Friday and the potential for the National Weather Service weather warning this weekend, it’s safe to say the 2017 summer season is in full swing for the West Texas and southeastern New Mexico region.

NWS forecasters stated a dome of exceptionally hot and dry air had made its way into the region on Thursday, resulting with the 2017 calendar year high temperature — thus far — of 104 degrees, according to weather data observed by the Seminole Sentinel via Texas Tech University’s weather mesonet monitoring system.

And, with the high pressure system’s arrival on Thursday, any chance of relief would be short lived, according to short term forecast models by the NWS on Friday morning.

High’s for today (Friday’s) were projected to be in over the century mark, as well as on Saturday, before dropping to the mid-90s on Sunday, according to NWS forecast models. Mid-90s daytime high temperatures were expected on Monday, before seeing the mercury ramp back to, or above, the 100-degree mark beginning on Tuesday.

According to the National Weather Service, a heat advisory is issued within 12 hours of the onset of extremely dangerous heat conditions.

“The general rule of thumb for this the advisory is when the maximum heat index temperature is expected to be 100-degrees or higher for at least two days, and night time air temperatures will not drop below 75-degrees,” NWS officials explained on their governmental website, http://www.nws.noaa.gov/om/heat/ww.shtml. “However, these criteria vary across the country, especially for areas that are not used to dangerous heat conditions. Take precautions to avoid heat illness. If you don’t take precautions, you may become seriously ill or even die.”

Additional NWS heat warnings include excessive heat watches and excessive heat warning.

Excessive heat watches, similar to heat advisories, are issued when conditions are favorable for an excessive heat event in the next 24 to 72 hours, while excessive heat warnings are issued when the maximum heat index temperature is expected to be 105-degrees or higher for at least two days and night time air temperatures will not drop below 75-degrees.

Through Friday’s press deadline, the Seminole community had observed five days of 100-degree or higher temperatures, with those days occurring between June 10 and June 15.

As part of the heat advisory, forecasters warned there will be a high risk of heat stroke or other heat-related illness for those without air-conditioning or those outdoors for any extended period.

People are urged to:

• Drink plenty of fluids;

• Stay in an air-conditioned room;

• Stay out of the sun;

• Check up on relatives and neighbors, and;

• Limit time spent outside.

Seminole Detailed Forecast Today Sunny and hot, with a high near 105. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 68. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Saturday Sunny and hot, with a high near 106. South wind around 5 mph. Saturday Night Clear, with a low around 69. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Sunday Sunny, with a high near 94. South wind 5 to 15 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Monday Sunny, with a high near 95. Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 69. Tuesday Sunny and hot, with a high near 100. Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Wednesday Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 102. Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 71. Thursday Sunny and hot, with a high near 102. —

