Hot Weather, Possible Storms in Seminole’s Forecast Wednesday
MIDLAND — Severe thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon and evening across much of the Midland regional National Weather Service’s forecast area, according to models released on Wednesday morning.
“Thunderstorms are possible again this afternoon and early evening across the Western Low Rolling Plains, Permian Basin, and Trans Pecos, a few severe storms are possible,” said NWS officials on the site, www.weather.gov/maf/. “Frequent lightning, damaging winds, and large hail will be the main hazards accompanying these storms.Damaging winds, large hail, heavy rainfall, localized flash flooding, and frequent cloud to ground lightning will be possible with these storms.”
Seminole Area Detailed Forecast
