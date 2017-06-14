Hot Weather, Possible Storms in Seminole’s Forecast Wednesday

June 14, 2017

MIDLAND — Severe thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon and evening across much of the Midland regional National Weather Service’s forecast area, according to models released on Wednesday morning.

“Thunderstorms are possible again this afternoon and early evening across the Western Low Rolling Plains, Permian Basin, and Trans Pecos, a few severe storms are possible,” said NWS officials on the site, www.weather.gov/maf/.  “Frequent lightning, damaging winds, and large hail will be the main hazards accompanying these storms.Damaging winds, large hail, heavy rainfall, localized flash flooding, and frequent cloud to ground lightning will be possible with these storms.”

Seminole Area Detailed Forecast

Today
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Some of the storms could be severe. Sunny, with a high near 99. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
 
Thursday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 101. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
Thursday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. South wind around 15 mph.
 
Friday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 104. Southwest wind around 10 mph.
Friday Night
Clear, with a low around 68.
 
Saturday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 105.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 70.
 
Sunday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 100.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.
 
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 98.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.
 
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 98.
