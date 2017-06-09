Hot Temps Anticipated for Region

MIDLAND — For the first time in the 2017 calendar year, temperatures are anticipated to reach at, or above, the 100-degree mark, within the Permian Basin and southern South Plains region, according to forecast models from the National Weather Service.

Highs for the Seminole area on Friday are anticipated to be around 100-degrees, with portions of the region reaching near 105-degrees. Friday evening’s low is expected to move back down to the mid-60s.

Friday’s heat burst is expected to set off the summer string of above 90-degree daytime high temperatures, according to the NWS’ long term forecast observed by the Seminole Sentinel.

“Those outside today should drink plenty of water and take frequent breaks in the shade,” said NWS officials on their Midland regional website on Friday morning. “Don’t leave kids/pets unattended in vehicles. A few storms will also be possible across the south.”

Detailed Forecast Today Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 100. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 67. North wind 5 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. Saturday Sunny and hot, with a high near 100. South wind around 10 mph. Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 68. South wind around 15 mph. Sunday Sunny, with a high near 98. South wind around 15 mph. Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Monday Sunny, with a high near 98. Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 68. Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 97. Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Wednesday A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 97. Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Thursday A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 96. —

