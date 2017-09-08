Hospital District Hosting 1st Public Hearing Over Proposed FY 2018 Tax Rate Monday PM

The first of two public hearings this week over a proposed 43.5809-cent per $100 valuation tax rate for the district’s upcoming 2018 fiscal year, will be held on Monday evening at 6 p.m. at the Seminole Hospital District’s Boardroom, located on the campus of Memorial Hospital.

SHD officials recently proposed the 43.5809-cent taxing rate for the upcoming FY 2018 budget cycle, according to documentation recently provided by the Gaines County Appraisal District, is 4.494765-percent above the district’s proposed effective tax rate for FY 2018, which was quoted at being 41.7063-cents per $100 valuation.

Certified real and mineral valuations for the Seminole Hospital District saw an 11.19-percent increase between the 2016 and 2017 certification years — from $2.584 billion to $2.873 billion — which resulted in a lowering of the entity’s effective tax rate to fund the district’s upcoming FY 2018 budget cycle.

The district’s current $39.33 million FY 2017 budget and debt services associated with the district’s $48.5 million bond project, according to Seminole Sentinel archives, was funded by a 46.8031-cent per $100 valuation tax rate.

The District’s current year budget cycle will expire on Sept. 30.

Proposed budget figures for FY 2018 had not been released to the Seminole Sentinel by the SHD Board of Directors or SHD Administration officials as of presstime Friday. A request for those figures as made by the Seminole Sentinel through an e-mail to SHD administration officials.

A second public hearing on the proposed FY 2018 taxing rate will be held at 12 p.m. on Thursday (Sept. 15), at the SHD Boardroom, according to information provided by the Gaines County Appraisal District.

