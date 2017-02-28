High Winds Anticipated in Region Today

MIDLAND — Extremely windy conditions are in the forecast for Tuesday afternoon, especially in western portions of the South Plains and Permian Basin region –which includes Gaines County — as another weather system will move through the region.

High temperatures on Tuesday are anticipated to be near 76-degrees, with an average wind speed starting out at 10-to-20 mph out of the southwest Tuesday morning and early afternoon.

Those wind speeds are anticipated to ramp up to an average of 25-to-35 mph Tuesday afternoon, with some wind gusts of near 55 mph expected during the afternoon hours.

“Very windy conditions are expected today (Tuesday) for western portions of the area, especially across the higher terrain and adjacent plains from Southeast New Mexico southward to the Davis Mountains and Marfa Plateau,” said officials with the National Weather Service’s Midland regional office on their agency website on Tuesday morning. “Windy conditions are also expected through the Presidio Valley, Big Bend Area, and portions of the Permian Basin. Blowing dust could result in visibility reductions, so use caution.”

The recent dry conditions, along with the high winds, has prompted weather officials to issue a Red Flag Warning for the entire Permian Basin region on Tuesday. Local residents are strongly encouraged to refrain from any outdoor burning activities and activities that may produce outdoor flames and sparks.

Category: Updates