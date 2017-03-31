Golf: Indians Hold 1st Round in 2-4A Championships

LAMESA — The Seminole Indian I varsity golf team rushed out to an early lead following opening round action of the 2017 District 2-4A Boys Golf Championships held Wednesday at the Lamesa Country Club.

Seminole senior Aaron Robledo fired a round of 78 while teammate Dwight Froese ended with an 82 to help SHS take a 333 team score out of the first round of play.

The SHS II squad currently sits fifth overall with a team score of 392.

Second round action of the 2-4A Championships will be held on Monday at Shadow Hills Golf Course in Lubbock.

Full first round results can be found here: Boys District 2-4A Golf Championships

Category: Updates