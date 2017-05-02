GCSO Seeks Information to Recent Senior Citizens Center Damages

Gaines County Sheriff’s Office investigators are actively working a case involving damages to the Gaines County Senior Citizens Center in Seminole, which resulted in the spoilage of roughly $500 in meat.

“This is still an active case, and any information related to the investigation of this case would be helpful,” said Gaines County Sheriff Ronny Pipkin.

According to a recent brief released by the GCSO, in a period between 4 p.m. on Friday, April 21 and 6 a.m. on Monday, April 24, a person or persons, unknown, disconnected the meter box and broke the conduit at the facility, located in the 400 block of N.W. 5th St.

“It appears as if someone used the meter box to step on to gain entry into the building,” said GCSO officials in the brief. “As a result of the electricity being turned off, about $500 worth of meat was spoiled and lost.”

Anyone with any information related to the case or the person or persons responsible, are asked to call Crimestoppers at (800) 553-0901 or the Gaines County Sheriff’s Office at (432) 758-4025. Callers can remain anonymous and any information related to the case which leads to the conviction of the person or persons involved in the incident could be subject to a cash reward.

