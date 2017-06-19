GCSO Seeks Info into Check Forgery Case
Representatives with the Gaines County Sheriff’s Office are seeking public assistance in identifying two subjects who are wanted by the department in connection with an investigation of a check forgery case.
According to the GCSO in a press release issued Monday afternoon, on June 5-6, two individuals cashed forged checks at several bank locations in Midland County, and one location in Denver City. The total amount of checks cashed was over $12,000.
GCSO officials believe the individuals may be homeless and moving around, with their last known address being listed at a shelter in Lubbock.
A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of the individuals responsible for this offense.
Anyone with any information can contact the Gaines County Sheriff’s Office at (432) 758-9871 or Gaines County Crime Stoppers at (432) 758-4025.
