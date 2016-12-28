GCL to Begin 4th Annual Winter Adult Reading Program Jan. 3

Kids aren’t the only readers to have fun at the Gaines County Library any more. Gaines County area adults are being encouraged to ring in the New Year and come get “WARPed” at the Gaines County Library.

Beginning on Tuesday, Jan. 3, adults, ages 19 and older, will be able to register for the Gaines County Library’s 4th Winter Adult Reading Program (WARP).

The program will run through Feb. 28, 2017.

“This will give participants a full weekend to finish up and read for the grand prize,” said Jane Bering, Gaines County Librarian in a press release issued to the Seminole Sentinel.

One adult from each Gaines County Library branch reading the most pages during WARP will win a $200 gift card. The gift cards are provided by Friends of Gaines County Library System. Each Library branch will also have a “Guessing Jar” and fun incentive prizes.

Participants will read or listen to any Gaines County Library book they choose and record the title and format, i.e., regular print book, large print book, audio cassette, audio CD, OverDrive eBook, or eAudio. The number of pages will vary between these formats so the standard will be taken from the regular print book.

For more information please call (432) 758-4007 in Seminole and (806) 546-2480 in Seagraves.

The Gaines County Library is open in Seminole on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. till 6 p.m., and Tuesdays from 9 a.m. till 8 p.m. The Seagraves Branch is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. till noon and 1:00-5:30 p.m.

