The 2016 taxes become delinquent February 1st. State law requires a six percent penalty and one percent interest to be added to the tax beginning February 1st. The penalty and the interest increases by one percent each month until the taxes are paid.

If you have any questions concerning your taxes please contact the Gaines County Appraisal District at 302 S.E. Avenue B, Seminole or call (432) 758-3263.

