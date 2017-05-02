Gaines’ Seminole Museum to Host Annual Children’s Paleontology Program

The Seminole division of the Gaines County Museum is currently taking reservations for their annual “Paleontology at the Museum” program, which will be held on three different occasions during the upcoming summer break.

The program, available for children ages 6-to-12, is free of charge and are filled on a first come, first serve basis. Parents of interested students should call the museum to reserve a spot for their child.

The available dates for the program are: June 13-15, July 11-13 or August 1-3. Both morning and afternoon sessions on the designated dates are available for registration.

To register, or for more information about the program or the Gaines County Museum, contact the facility at (432) 758-4016. The Seminole division of the Gaines County Museum is located at 700 Hobbs Hwy.

