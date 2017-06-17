Gaines Remains Under Heat Advisory; 108-Degrees Anticipated for Saturday’s Daytime High

MIDLAND — Another round of 100-plus degree temperatures are anticipated for the West Texas and southeastern New Mexico region on Saturday, as calendar year record highs are projected across the region, according to the latest models from the National Weather Service.

“Very hot temperatures are expected this afternoon, with highs above 100 degrees everywhere but the higher elevations of the mountains,” said NWS Midland officials on their Midland regional website Saturday morning. “Many areas will have highs of 105 degrees or more, and the Rio Grande and Pecos River valleys could see temperatures at or exceeding 110 degrees.

A Heat Warning is in effect for southern Lea County, as well as Crane and Ector Counties. A Heat Advisory is in effect for the rest of West Texas and Southeast New Mexico.”

A Heat Advisory is issued within 12 hours of the onset of extremely dangerous heat conditions. The general rule of thumb for this Advisory is when the maximum heat index temperature is expected to be 100° or higher for at least 2 days, and night time air temperatures will not drop below 75°; however, these criteria vary across the country, especially for areas that are not used to dangerous heat conditions. Take precautions to avoid heat illness. If you don’t take precautions, you may become seriously ill or even die.

Locally, forecasters are calling for a high temperature of 108-degrees in Seminole for Saturday, after reaching 106-degrees on Friday.

Seminole Area Detailed Forecast Today Sunny and hot, with a high near 108. West wind around 5 mph. Tonight Clear, with a low around 67. Southwest wind around 10 mph. Sunday Sunny, with a high near 89. Northeast wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 65. East wind 10 to 15 mph. Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. East wind around 10 mph. Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 68. Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 99. Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 71. Wednesday Sunny and hot, with a high near 100. Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Thursday Sunny and hot, with a high near 103. Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 72. Friday Sunny and hot, with a high near 101.

