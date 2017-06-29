Gaines, Midland NWS Area Under “Heat Advisory” for Thursday
MIDLAND — A 21 county area of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico — including Gaines County — has been placed under a “Heat Advisory” by the National Weather Service, according to an alert issued Thursday morning by the Midland regional weather office.
” Hot temperatures will return today with some areas of the Permian Basin and Southeast New Mexico nearing and exceeding 105 degrees,” said NWS officials on their Midland regional website on Thursday morning. “Even warmer temperatures are possible along the Rio Grande. A Heat Advisory is in effect for Midland and Ector counties as well as the Big Bend Area and portions of the Rio Grande Valley this afternoon due to expected hot temperatures.”
NWS officials state the combination of hot temperatures and dry, breezy conditions will result in elevated to marginally critical fire weather conditions
this afternoon across the Guadalupe Mountains and Van Horn Area.
“Take precautions today, and if working/spending time outdoors, stay hydrated and take frequent breaks in an air- conditioned building if possible,” said NWS officials. “Also, remember to never leave a child or pet in your vehicle, as temperatures in a closed car can become deadly in minutes.”
Locally, in Seminole, high temperatures on Thursday were anticipated to reach 105 degrees with a southwest wind of 5-to-10 mph. Thursday evening, forecasters are calling for clear skies, with a low around 69. South winds ranging from 10 to 15 mph are also anticipated on Thursday evening.
Seminole Area Detailed Forecast
