Gaines Man Sought for Hobbs Attempted Murder Case

HOBBS, N.M. — A 43-year-old man with a listed Gaines County address is being sought by local law enforcement officials on both sides of the New Mexico-Texas state line following a Tuesday morning shooting incident being investigated by the Hobbs (New Mexico) Police Dept.

According to a press release issued by the HPD on Wednesday morning, officers with the department were dispatched to the 300 block of W. Castle, in reference to a gunshot victim.

Upon arrival, HPD officers located the victim, identified as being Ray Romero, 29, of Hobbs, N.M., who had suffered a “superficial gunshot wound to the back of his head.”

Romero was taken to Lea Regional Medical Center in Hobbs, where he was treated and released.

The shooter in question was identified as being Robert Franciso Bazan, 43. As of Wednesday, Bazan had not been located and his whereabouts were currently unknown. A warrant for Bazan was issued by Hobbs Magistrate Judge Willie Henry for a charge of Attempted Murder, classified as being a second degree felony under New Mexico state law. The bond associated with the charge was set at $80,000 cash/surety.

Gaines County Sheriff Ronny Pipkin told the Seminole Sentinel on Wednesday his department has been contacted by HPD in relation to the case and are actively searching for Bazan, along with other area law enforcement officials.

The case, according to the press release, remains active and under the investigation of the HPD. HPD officials are urging anyone with any information related to the case or regarding Bazan’s whereabouts to contact their agency at (575) 397-9265 or Lea County Crime Stoppers (575) 393-8005. Deputies with the Gaines County Sheriff’s Office can be contacted at (432) 758-9871.

