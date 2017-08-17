Gaines Library to Host Pre-Eclipse Event Today

The Gaines County Library system will join over 1,000 libraries across the United States in participating in the upcoming “celestial event of the century: the Aug. 21 Solar Eclipse.

Billed as possibly being the “most photographed, most shared, most tweeted event in human history,” Gaines County residents will be hosting both a pre-eclipse program and a safe viewing opportunity for the Aug. 21 event.

“We are proud that Gaines County Library System will participate in this national program,” said Jane Bering, Gaines County Librarian. “We think people of all ages and backgrounds will find the solar eclipse to be an experience they will remember the rest of their lives.”

On Thursday of this week (Aug. 17), the Gaines County Library will be hosting a pre-eclipse public program, where they will ” excitement of STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) to children, teens and adults locally, according to a press release issued by library officials. Patrons who attend the Thursday event will receive one free pair of solar safe viewing glasses.

On Monday, Aug. 21, the public is invited to come to the Gaines County Library’s Seminole branch, located at 704 Hobbs Hwy., where interested people can watch the eclipse safely through the Library’s telescope and high-powered binoculars, both equipped with solar filters.

Locally, in Gaines County, an estimated 70-percent of the sun’s surface will be blocked during the height of the event, with the solar eclipse anticipated to begin around 11:30 a.m. The peak of the eclipse is anticipated to occur shortly before 1 p.m. Monday, with the end scheduled around 2:25 p.m. local time.

—

Category: Updates