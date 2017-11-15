Gaines Library to Host Needle Art Event Thursday

Calling all people interested in learning Plastic Canvas Needle Art!

Gaines County Library is offering a program to teach you to make a Santa Coaster Set made of plastic canvas on Thursday, November 16th and Thursday, December 14th at 1:00 p.m. The classes will be taught by Maria Belfiglio.

Here is a list of the supplies you will need to bring:

5 sheets of 7-count plastic canvas

#16 Tapestry needle

Medium weight yarn in these colors:

50 yds. White 14 yds. Black

14 yds. Bright Green 12 yds. Medium Green

6 yds. Light Blue 1 yd. Very Dark Grey

1 yd. Gold 1 yd. Dark Red

1 yd. Medium Blue 47 yds. Red

2 yds. Peach

Metallic Cord: 4 yds. White and Gold

1 pair of scissors

Gaines County Library’s Main Branch is located at 704 Hobbs Highway in Seminole. Hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. For more information please call 432-758-4007.

