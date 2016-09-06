Gaines’ First Bale of Cotton Arrives Friday for 2016 Growing Season

A wet, and cool August delayed slightly delayed the arrival of Gaines County’s first bale of cotton for the 2016 growing season.

However, at 7:41 p.m. Friday evening, Gaines’ historic cotton honor was awarded to Seminole area farmer Jacob Martens, as his 500 lbs bale made it’s way through the doors of Seminole’s First United Bank branch.

Ginned by Seminole Service Gin, the bale is believed to also be the first bale of cotton ginned in the 41-county coverage area of the Plains Cotton Growers, Inc., which encompasses a vast majority of the South Plains region of Texas.

Gaines County’s first bale of cotton will remain on display at the bank facility until the 2016 Gaines County Ag & Oil Appreciation Day Celebration, which is slated to be held on Thursday, Sept. 15, at the Gaines County Civic Building in Seminole.

On Sept. 15, the first bale will be put up for sale through an auction at the Celebration event.

Friday’s delivery of Gaines County’s first bale comes as one of the latest recorded since 1995, according to Seminole Sentinel records and those of the Seminole Area Chamber of Commerce, which has hosted the first bale of cotton contest since 1956.

Last calendar year’s winner, Telesforo Perez, saw his 539 lbs first bale delivered on Sept. 14, the latest arrival date on record.

The earliest arrival of the first bale, dating back to 1995, has been on August 17. A feat which has occurred on three separate occasions: in 2004 by Seminole farmer Luther Cope; in 2009 by Seagraves residents Walter and Norma Billings, and; in 2012 by Seminole farmer John K. Fehr.

