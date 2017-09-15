Gaines Commissioners Adopt FY 2018 Tax Rate

Gaines County Commissioners adopted their proposed total taxing rate of 59.3967-cents per $100 valuation to fund the entity’s recently adopted 2018 fiscal year budget, in a Friday morning special meeting held at the Gaines County Courthouse.

The FY 2018 fiscal year tax rate, according to Seminole Sentinel statistics, is down FY 2017 budget tax rate of 60.5445-cents per $100 valuation.

Tax monies levied from the unanimously adopted rate will be used to fund the County’s $18.35 million total operations budget for FY 2018, which will begin on October 1.

In a break down of Gaines County’s FY 2018 taxing rates, county officials are proposing a 41.4019-cent per $100 valuation taxing rate for the county’s General Fund, which is 0.5943-cents less than the county’s FY 2017 General Fund tax rate of 41.9962-cents per $100 valuation.

The County’s General Fund Rate comes in at 1.0766992-percent over the county’s FY 2018 proposed effective rate of 38.4526-cents per $100 valuation. The County’s proposed FY 2018 rollback rate for the General Fund, according to figures provided by Gaines County officials and the Gaines County Appraisal District, was quoted at 41.5288-cents per $100 valuation.

By proposing county’s General Fund taxing rate above the GCAD suggested effective rate, Gaines County should generate an additional $911,814 in monies for the county’s General Fund, according to Gaines County figures.

As for the County’s Flood Control/Lateral Road (FCLR) fund, Gaines County leaders set a 17.9948-cent per $100 valuation taxing rate for FY 2018, which is down 0.5535-cents from FY 2017’s Flood Control/Lateral Road fund rate of 18.5483-cents per $100 valuation.

The FY 2018 FCLR rate is above the county’s proposed FCLR effective tax rate of 16.9980-cents per $100 valuation, but below the FY 2018 FCLR rollback rate of 18.3579-cents per $100 valuation.

By setting county’s FCLR taxing rate above the GCAD suggested effective rate (1.0586401-percent), Gaines County should generate an additional $307,425 in monies for the county’s General Fund, according to Gaines County figures.

The County’s $18.35 million total operations budget for FY 2018 — approved in the Court’s Aug. 16 special meeting — reflects a $1.22 million increase from the County’s $17.13 million budget for its current FY 2017 budget.

A bulk of the increases for the FY 2018 budget, following several budget workshops hosted by Gaines County leaders during July and early August, come in the form of a 3-percent salary increase for Gaines County employees. It will be the first increase in county salaries in three budget cycles, according to Seminole Sentinel archives.

In earlier FY 2018 budget workshops, Gaines County Commissioners’ trimmed over $407,000 in FY 2018 budget requests down to the neighborhood of $152,700 in requests, by allowing a majority of departmental requests to be purchased through available funding from the FY 2017 budget.

The FY 2017 budget cycle will expire on Sept. 30.

In numbers produced by Gaines County leaders to the Seminole Sentinel, Gaines County’s FY 2018 General Fund operations budget will have $12.8 million in funds, which is up from $11.88 million set for the FY 2017 cycle.

The County’s “Flood Control/Lateral Road” fund, which is used by the county for operations and maintenance of the county’s road system, has a $5.5 million budget for FY 2018, up from a $5.24 million budget reflected in FY 2017.

