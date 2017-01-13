Gaines Appraisal District Board to Meet in Tuesday AM Meeting

Members of the Gaines County Appraisal District’s Board of Directors will host their regular, quarterly business meeting this Tuesday, Jan. 17, at 8:30 a.m. at the GCAD offices, per a business agenda obtained by the Seminole Sentinel.

Tuesday’s meeting is open to the public and will be held at the GCAD Office’s conference room. The facility is located at 302 S.E. Ave. B.

In Tuesday’s meeting, GCAD Board Directors will consider the following items:

• oath of office to new board members;

• election of officers;

• receive the delinquent tax report;

• pay bills/approve financial and collection reports;

• review 2016 budget amendments;

• review public funds report;

• review/amend board policy;

• appoint an ARB Chairman/Secretary, and;

• Chief Appraiser’s Report.

