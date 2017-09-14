Gaines 4-H to Host Sept. 23 Shooting Sports Meeting

All third through 12th grade Gaines County youth interested in participating in trap and skeet shooting events through the Gaines County 4-H are encouraged to attend a Sept. 23 meet-and-greet.

The meeting is slated for 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 23 at the Gaines County 4-H Shooting range, located off of CR 216, roughly two miles west of U.S. 62/385.

Hotdogs will be served at the meeting, according to organizers.

The Gaines County 4-H Trap and Skeet organization offers trap, skeet, five-stand and sporting clays. Coaches will be there to answer any questions related to the program.

For more information, contact: Brent Falkenbury (432) 634-4734; Ben Royston (432) 788-7879, or; Wesley Butchee (806) 752-2700.

—

