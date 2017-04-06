Fraire Memorial Scholarship Applications Due April 15th

Graduating Seminole High School seniors have an opportunity to qualify for a scholarship founded in memory of a former Seminole ISD student.

The Brandon Fraire Memorial Scholarship was developed to recognize a graduating senior from SHS who ” exemplifies a strong sense of compassion, generosity and empathy which are the qualities with which Brandon Michael Fraire lived his life.”

Nominations must be submitted, online, by 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 15, at the following website: https://tulsacf.wufoo.com/forms/brandon-michael-fraire-memorial-scholarship/

The nomination form is open to any teacher, staff, student or community member who knows a Seminole High School senior who exemplifies the characteristics that honor Brandon’s legacy: compassion, generosity and empathy. Students may also nominate themselves if they believe they embody these characteristics.

