Former tropical storm moves into Gulf on path toward Texas

August 23, 2017

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The remnants of former Tropical Storm Harvey moved into the southern Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday night, and forecasters warned it could reorganize as a tropical system and threaten Texas late this week.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said the low pressure system was clearing Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula and probably would become a tropical depression or even a tropical storm Wednesday or Thursday.

The center said the system could reach the northwestern Gulf by Friday and there was a threat of prolonged heavy rain and flooding for portions of the coast from northeastern Mexico to southern Louisiana into the coming week. Texas could also see storm surge and tropical storm- or hurricane-force winds, the advisory said.

To the west, once-mighty Hurricane Kenneth weakened rapidly far out in the Pacific and was downgraded to a tropical storm. It had maximum sustained winds of 65 mph (100 kph) Tuesday night, down from its top force of 130 mph (210 kph) as a Category 4 hurricane Monday.

It was centered about 1,535 miles (2,465 kilometers) west of the southern tip of the Baja California Peninsula.

Seminole Area Detailed Forecast

Today
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
 
Thursday
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday Night
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
 
Friday
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.
 
Saturday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84.
Saturday Night
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.
 
Sunday
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.
 
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 64.
 
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 86.

 

