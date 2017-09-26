Football: Seminole, Monahans to Meet in Anticipated Playoff Rematch

The Seminole Indians took to the playing surface of SISD’s Wigwam Stadium Monday afternoon with a noticeable bounce to their step.

Winners of five of their last six, the Indians (8-3 overall), including a convincing 46-27 win over Iowa Park last Friday evening in the Class 4A, Div. II Area Championship round, will look to overcome a 27-19 Week 5 home loss to eventual District 2-4A champion Monahans. This time, in a Class 4A, Div. II Regional Quarterfinal playoff game which will see the winner advance their 2016 postseason run. And, the loser, see their football season — which dates back to August 1 — come to an end.

Kickoff for Friday’s scheduled Class 4A, Div. II Regional Quarterfinal playoff between the district foes is slated for 7 p.m. at Midland’s Grande Communications Stadium.

Friday’s playoff marks the fourth time in the Seminole program history the Indians have reached the third round of the University Interscholastic League’s playoff format, with the last time occurring in 2011, when the Indians advanced to the Class 3A, Div. I State Quarterfinal round of the playoffs, before losing to Alvarado 42-7 in a rain-soaked playoff game in San Angelo.

“It’s a pretty special deal, and the kids know what is at stake,” said Kent Jackson, Indian head football coach in a Tuesday morning interview with the Seminole Sentinel. “They’re playing with a lot of confidence right now. (The kids) have figured some things and have this unique chemistry going on both on and off the field. It’s been fun to watch and be a part of.”

Jackson added that at the same time, the Indians know the importance of Friday’s contest against a hot Monahans team.

After opening the 2016 regular season on a 1-2 start, the Loboes (9-2 overall) will enter into Friday’s playoff riding the momentum of an eight game win streak, which was recently extended by a 42-21 Class 4A, Div. II Area Championship win over the Graham Steers last Friday evening at Texas Tech University’s Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock.

Behind 112 yards and two rushing scores from junior RB Tylan McCallister, and an additional 97 yards and one score from senior RB Seth Hogan, the Loboes racked up 387 yards of total offense against the Steers (7-5), which included 248 yards on the ground and 139 yards through the air from a Monahans team which typically attempts to keep the ball on the ground in their run-based “Wing-T” formation.

McCallister was the deciding factor in the Loboes’ come-from-behind win over the Indians back on Sept. 23 at Wigwam Stadium, as he rushed for 235 yards on 25 carries and four scores — including fourth quarter scoring runs of three and 75 yards, respectively — to help Monahans secure the eight point victory and hand the Indians their first loss of the 2016 regular season.

Heading into Friday’s contest, McCallister has racked up 1,619 yards on the ground and 25 rushing scores on the year (182 carries, 147.2 yards per game average). Additionally, McCallister has had ten, 100-plus rushing games in the 2016 season, with his lowest output coming in a 48-8 win over Lamesa on Oct. 21, where he rushed for 68 yards on six carries.

Hogan, who has split duties with McCalister in the backfield, will enter Friday’s contest seven yards shy of the 1,000 yard mark (933), with 11 rushing scores to his credit, according to Monahans statistics made available by MaxPreps.com.

As a team, the Loboes have racked up an average of 355.5 yards per game on the ground, and an additional 87.5 through the air.

“(Monahans) is definitely a more-improved group then we saw back in district play, and playing with a lot of confidence,” said Jackson. “I feel we are, as well, and at this point of the season, you have to continue to make improvements each week to be successful. (Monahans) knows that, and I feel our kids know that. It should be a great game between both of us Friday night.”

Seminole, according to team statistics compiled by the Seminole Sentinel, has allowed just under 312 yards per game to opposing offenses, while racking up an average of 371 yards offensively against their opponents.

SHS senior QB Brett Hicks leads all Indian rushers with 940 yards on 166 carries heading into Friday’s contest, while junior RB Cade Barnard has racked up 412 yards aon 70 carries along the way.

Hicks has thrown for an additional 1,645 yards through the air (96/158/4 INTs, 16 TD), with senior WR Drayton Perez on the leading end of an 11 person receiving corps (34 catches, 661 yards, 6TDs).

District 2-4A, Div. II Dominance in 2016

With four teams remaining in Class 4A, Div. II from Region I — and 16 teams total from 4A, Div. II — three of those Region I teams represent District 2-4A, Div. II. — Seminole, Monahans and Sweetwater.

The winner of Friday’s Seminole/Monahans contest will take on the winner of a Regional Quarterfinal playoff between the Sweetwater Mustangs (10-1) and Glen Rose Tigers (8-4).

That Sweetwater/Glen Rose contest will be held at 2 p.m. Friday afternoon in Graham.

“I think this shows a true testament of how truly tough our district was this season,” said Jackson.

Sweetwater defeated heavy Region I favorite Krum 40-14 in Area round play held in Stephenville, while Glen Rose topped Bushland 57-47 in play held at Iowa Park.

Bushland eliminated 2-4A’s, Div. II Midland Greenwood — the third place seed from district play — in the Bi-District round of the playoffs.

Seagraves

Prior to the Seminole/Monahans playoff game Friday, Gaines County’s other remaining playoff team — the Seagraves Eagles (9-3) will take on district rival Roscoe (8-4) in a Class 2A, Div. II Regional Quarterfinal playoff at Grade Communications Stadium.

Kickoff for the Roscoe/Seagraves game is slated for 2 p.m., with the winner advancing to take on the Wellington (11-1)/Hamlin (10-2) winner.

In District 4-2A, Div. II play earlier this year, the Plowboys defeated the Eagles 39-23 in play held in Roscoe on Oct. 21.

