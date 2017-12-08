First Presbyterian to Host Live Nativity Dec. 17

On Thursday evening, December 17, First Presbyterian Church in Seminole with present their annual Live Nativity. According to Dennis Haralson, head of mission outreach for the church, dinner with be served at 6 PM and is open to the public. The nativity will follow from 6:30 PM -9 PM.

Haralson said that in addition to having live animals and actors, the church invites anyone who is interested in being a part of the nativity to join in. “We have all kinds of costumes and anyone who wants to be part of the display can dress up and join us.” He added that, in the past, many spectators chose to drive by the location on NW Third.

Haralson encourages the public to share in the event by getting out of their cars, dressing up in the available costumes, and reenacting the greatest story ever told.

Hot chocolate and cookies will also be served.

