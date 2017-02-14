‘Fibfest’ Slated for Thursday at Gaines County Courthouse Lawn

It’s been a goal for Gaines County head librarian Jane Bering for some time now, having been inspired by similar events that highlight Americans’ and Europeans’ colorful history of storytelling. Now, the first annual “Fibfest” becomes a reality in Seminole on Thursday the 16th on the Gaines County Courthouse lawn.

The event is a collaborative effort between the library, the Seminole Friends of the Arts, Friends of the Library, and the Seminole Economic Development Corporation. SEDC Executive Director Chris Jones, himself a fan of the art of storytelling from his previous experiences in Utah, has taken a personal interest in the event, promoting, fielding inquiries, and accepting contestants’ registration forms through the organization’s website and his office.

Along with competition from local and regional storytellers, the event will feature the man billed as “Texas Biggest Liar”, Decee Cornish. Raised in Houston’s Fifth Ward, Cornish is the five-time Texas State Storytelling Champion and the 2015 National Storytelling Network “Storyslam” Champion, with such colorful offerings as “the Ghost With One Black Eye”.

Serving in the military for ten years, Cornish credits his award-winning gift of gab to his worldwide travels to varied cultures. He first brought his unique talent to disadvantaged and at-risk children at a non-profit youth facility, using stories to teach and motivate.

The Gaines County Fibfest is, in fact, a competition for bragging rights to the event’s biggest and most well delivered whopper. Such events are held around the world as a leadup to the Super Bowl of storytelling, the famed “World’s Biggest Liar” competition, held annually in Cumbria, England. There, storytellers from around the world have five minutes to tell their tall tales.

In this competition, no props are allowed, but the size of the whopper is limited only by the imagination. Unlike Britain’s competition, however, which bars politicians and lawyers because “they are judged too skilled at telling porkies”, the Fibfest will even allow those, and anyone else from Seminole and surrounding areas, to give it a go.

That five minute rule has been extended to eight minutes, and subject matter must fit one of three themes: “The Brag” (Davey Crockett-like); “The Tall-Tale” (Paul Bunyan/Pecos Bill-like); and “the Outright Lie” (to allow room for those lawyers and politicians).

The competition is limited to 10 storytellers, based on a first-come, first-served basis. Kids will compete against kids, and adults against adults. Stories may be original, or may be a reading from a book. There will be awards for first, second, and third places. Participants should arrive by 6:30, 30 minutes before the Fibfest begins.

While the Fibfest is new, Cornish is no stranger to the area, having included Seminole in earlier school-based tours. His plans this time were to arrive in Seminole to begin a series of storytelling events for all ages in the Seminole schools, including the Primary school, F.J. Young, Seminole High, and then on to the Assisted Living Center. On Thursday, Cornish will entertain students from Pre-K through fifth grade in Seagraves, and then the same age groups in Loop, and finally back to Seminole for the Fibfest.

“We’ve done the storytelling thing since like `09,” Ms. Bering said. “We had funding from the State Library Commission, but when that funding got cut in 2011, we started using Texas Commission on the Arts grants. Those pay for half of whatever the contract price is, then the three school systems and the Friends of the Libary split that other half into quarters. That has helped us to keep the storytellers coming.”

“This is something that I’ve wanted to have here for years,” Ms. Bering said.”I really hope this is the first of many.”

