Few Local Operations to Cease for MLK Holiday Monday

Some local operations will cease on Monday in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, according to a polling conducted by the Seminole Sentinel.

Seminole’s three financial institutions — Commercial State Bank, First United Bank and West Texas National Bank — will all observe Monday’s federal holiday with closures at their respective locations. All three banks will resume their regular business operations on Tuesday.

In addition to the banks, mail service through the United States Postal Service will cease on Monday. The Seminole branch of the USPS will be closed and according to the USPS website, there is limited delivery of some package products, including Priority Mail Express, expected for Monday. The Seminole Post Office will reopen with regular mail delivery, collections, and retail services on Tuesday.

All offices at the Gaines County Courthouse will also be closed on Monday in observance of the federal holiday, according to Gaines County leaders.

Additionally, Gaines County’s four road maintenance precinct barns will be closed on Monday. All county services will resume normal business practices on Tuesday.

Category: Updates