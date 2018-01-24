FASFA Night Slated for Jan. 29 at Success Center

If you are a Seminole Success Center student graduating this year and plan on starting college in the summer or fall of 2018, you will need to fill out a FASFA form.

Please join us at 7:00 p.m on Monday, January 29 for assistance in completing the application.

For the 2018-2019 FASFA form (and your spouse, if married or your parents, if dependent) will report your 2016 income and tax information.

For more information call Tina Henson at (432) 758-2772.

