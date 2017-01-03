Enhanced Mobility Program Seeks Input from Riders, Public

LUBBOCK – The Texas Department of Transportation is hosting a series of regional public workshops to gain insight from the public regarding the federal Enhanced Mobility of Seniors and Individuals with Disabilities program.

A Lubbock workshop is scheduled for 10 a.m., on Wednesday, January 18, at South Plains Association of Governments (SPAG) office, located at 1323 58th Street.

During these meetings, which have taken place or will take place at locations across Texas during December and January, the public will have the opportunity to learn about rural public transit from local providers and to provide input.

Following presentations from local providers, those in attendance will help identify and prioritize issues and needs facing the transportation program.

“The needs of seniors and individuals with disabilities are at the center of the Section 5310 program, so we need input from local stakeholders such as transit users, organizations serving seniors and individuals with disabilities, nonprofit agencies, transit districts, and local governments to help guide Section 5310 funding decisions for the next two years,” said Kari Banta, the Section 5310 program manager for TxDOT’s Public Transportation Division.

Simultaneous meetings at satellite locations will be taking place on a number of the dates. In addition, the meetings will be available over the internet, so the public can listen in and view the presentations, as well as offer input, from their homes or from locations more convenient to them.

A schedule of the meetings, as well as instructions for joining via webinar, will be updated regularly on www.txdot.gov, under the Hearings and Meetings Schedule. Additionally, citizens can leave remarks, give input or ask questions via a hotline at 512-360-0668 and take an online survey. The survey link is located on the meetings page.

Public transportation provides mobility options, reduces traffic congestion, conserves fuel, improves air quality, reduces greenhouse gas emissions and supports emergency preparedness in the areas it serves.

TxDOT promotes and supports public transportation by collaborating with local governments, non-profit entities and other transportation providers. TxDOT provides funding to assist the needs of elderly individuals and persons with disabilities when current transportation service is unavailable, insufficient or inappropriate.

If you have accommodation needs, please contact Eric Garcia, Public Transportation Coordinator, at [email protected] or (432) 498-4768.

