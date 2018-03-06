Election: Keyes, Filley Lead in Early Gaines County Vote Returns

Incumbent Gaines County Judge Tom Keyes leads challenger Troy Ratliff after the tally of early voting totals, according to number released by the Gaines County Elections Administration Office.

Keyes had received 749 of 1,226 votes cast (59.16-percent) in the Republican party election, while Ratliff had received 517 votes (40.84-percent).

In the 106th District Judge’s race, Reed Filley was leading in early Gaines County voting totals, with 59.71-percent of votes cast (710 votes). W. Calloway Huffaker had received 479 (40.29-percent) of votes from the early voting process.

Gaines County Races of Interest

District 31 Senate

Mike Canon — 458 (39.41%)

Kel Seliger — 624 (53.70%)

Victor Leal — 8 (6.88%)

106th District Judge

Reed Filley — 710 (59.71%)

W. Calloway Huffaker — 479 (40.29%)

Gaines County Judge

Tom Keyes — 749 (59.16%)

Troy Ratliff — 517 (40.84%)

106th District Clerk

Sharon Taylor — 342 (26.89%)

Susan Murphree — 740 (58.18%)

Cheryl Gandy-Penner — 190 (14.94%)

Commissioner, Pct. 2

Craig Belt — 234 (72.67%)

Brice Duncan — 88 (27.33%)

Justice of the Peace, Pct. 1

Jeff James — 527 (54.11%)

Kyle Abbott — 447 (45.89%)

Justice of the Peace, Pct. 2

Calvin Sellers — 213 (69.61%)

Ricky Taylor — 93 (30.39%)

Category: Updates