Early Voting Begins Next Week for 2 Seagraves Entity Races

SEAGRAVES — A seven-day early voting period for a pair of elections related to the City of Seagraves and Seagraves Independent School District will begin on Monday, according to an election calender related to the May 6 municipal general election process.

Early voting for both the City of Seagraves’ District 3 City Council Seat, and the District 4 and District 5 seats upon the Seagraves ISD Board of Trustees will begin on Monday, April 24, at 8 a.m.

Seagraves’ polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each business day from April 24 through April 28 at the Seagraves Community Building, located at 514 14th St. in Seagraves.

Polls for the final two days of polling — Monday, May 1 and Tuesday, May 2 — will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., according to City of Seagraves officials, who added their election was being held in conjunction with Seagraves ISD’s election process.

Election day polling will be held on Saturday, May 6, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Seagraves Community Building.

According to previous Seminole Sentinel news accounts, two seats upon the Seagraves ISD Board of Trustees will be up for consideration. Those races include the Disrict 4 seat, currently held by Francisco Casas, and the District 5 seat, held by incumbent Wesley Rodgers.

Casas, who filed re-election intentions for Seagraves ISD’s District 4 seat, will face off with challenger Esmeralda Carrion, while Rodgers will face challenger Lorena Davila for the District 5 seat.

Both Seagraves ISD seats are for three-year terms, according to school district officials.

The City of Seagraves’ District 3 Council race will feature incumbent Charlotte Roberson facing off against challenger Kendra Sellers, according to Seminole Sentinel municipal filing archives.

Three Seminole and one Gaines County entity all had seats upon their respective boards up for election in the 2017 cycle, but saw no contested races develop following their early 2017 filing process.

Those entities — the City of Seminole, Seminole Hospital District Board of Directors, Seminole ISD and Llano Estacado Underground Water Conservation District — have all canceled their respective elections process, according to Seminole Sentinel archives.

—

2017 Seagraves, Seminole

Municipal Filings

(as of 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, 2017)

Contested Elections

Seagraves City Council

District 3 — *^Charlotte Roberson

^Kendra Sellers

District 4 — ^Cindy Durham

District 5 — ^Ruben Valles

Seagraves ISD Board

District 4 — *^Francisco Casas

^Esmeralda Carrion

^Adan Davila

District 5 — *^Wesley Rodgers

^Lorena Davila

———

Uncontested Races

Seminole City Council

Dist. 1, Pl. 1 — *^Rey Saldana

Dist. 2, Pl. 1 — *^Chet Clark

Dist. 3, Pl. 1 — *^Michel Powers

Seminole ISD Board

Place 1 — *^Janelle Sullivan

Place 2 — *^Ben Royston

Llano Estacado Underground Water

Conservation District

Place 2 — *^Chuck Rowland

Place 3 — *^Larry Day (unexpired term)

Place 4 — *^Rob Warren

At-Large — *^Weldon Shook

Seminole Hospital District

Place 1 — *^Jody Fortner

Place 2 — ^John Simmons

* — denotes incumbent seatholder

^ — denotes candidate who has filed

