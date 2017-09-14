Details of Seminole HS’ 2017 Homecoming Parade Released

Details of the 2017 Seminole High School homecoming parade have been released by SHS officials ahead of Thursday’s planned event.

The theme for the 2017 SHS Homecoming parade is: “All Roads Lead to Home — Texas.”

As in years past, the 2017 SHS Homecoming parade will begin at 6 p.m. from the back (south) parking lot of the

Seminole High School campus. From there, the route will travel westbound on N.W. Ave. D toward N.W./S.W. 23rd St. Once reaching 23rd St., the route will turn southbound and travel to the intersection of S.W. Ave. B, where it will turn eastbound. The route, as in years past, will travel in front of the old Seminole Junior High School and Elementary school campuses, turning southbound on S.W. 4th St for two blocks, before turning back westbound on S.W. Ave. D, passing in front of the Seminole Primary campus, before coming to a stop in the bus parking area on the west side of the campus.

Some float decoration designs for this year’s parade have been released. They are as follows: The Seniors float assignment is Backyard BBQ’s, Junior float assignment is Float the River, Sophomore float is Rodeo/Fairground, and Freshman float is “Don’t Mess with Texas.”

Overseen by the Seminole Athletic Booster Club, anyone interested in participating in the parade with their own float is encouraged to show up at the SHS campus’ back parking lot by 5:15 p.m.

After the parade, students and families are welcome to drive out to the Gaines County Park where there will be a bonfire, music and food., according to event organizers.

“This is an amazing tradition that has been held for many, many years,” said David Spradlin of the Seminole Athletic Booster Club. “The Booster Club would love for you to come be apart of the celebration and to cheer on the football teams, cheerleaders, band and graduating seniors.”

