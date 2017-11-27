Cooler, Winder Tuesday Anticipated Locally

LUBBOCK — A cold front will sweep southward Tuesday into the South Plains and Permian Basin region with stiff northerly winds and temperatures dropping 30 or more degrees by late in the day in some portions of the region, according to forecast models released Monday afternoon by the National Weather Service.

Locally, in Seminole, highs on Monday were expected to top out around 77 degrees, but were expected to be near 66 by day’s end on Tuesday, with southwest winds blowing 10-to-20 mph. Gusts could blow as high as 30 mph, according to some models.

Tuesday evening, winds will shift out of the north, blowing 10-to-15 mph, decreasing to 5-to-10 mph as after midnight. Lows on Tuesday evening were expected near 33 degrees.

While wind is anticipated to be the main driver of Tuesday’s front passage, no precipitation is anticipated along with the storm system.

Category: Updates