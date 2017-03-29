Cooler Temps Forecast for Wednesday

While no measurable rainfall totals were reported by the Texas Tech mesonet weather monitoring system at their station northeast of Seminole, nor at the Gaines County Airport south of the city, a couple of bands of rain showers marched over the community Tuesday evening.

Measured wind gusts of 54 mph was reported shortly after 6 p.m. in the Seagraves community, while a gust of 40 mph was reported in Seminole around the same time period, according to TTU data, as Gaines County and a majority of the western South Plains and Permian Basin region was on the back edge of several lines of storms which roared through the Lone Star State and Oklahoma in the late evening hours Tuesday.

According to the National Weather Service in Midland, two confirmed tornadoes touched down within their service area — one in rural Glasscock County, and another in rural Mitchell County.

The passage of Tuesday’s storms — thanks in part to a Pacific front passing through the area — dropped Wednesday’s temperatures to the low 40s early in the day.

Highs on Wednesday were only expected to reach the 50s in southeast New Mexico to the 70s near the Rio Grande. A slight chance for rain in the northern Permian Basin and SE New Mexico was expected during the day Wednesday.

