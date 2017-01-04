Cold Temperatures to Return to Region Thursday, Friday

MIDLAND — It will be at least a few degrees cooler today than yesterday for most of the area, with highs generally in the 50s and 60s, according to forecast models released by the National Weather Service’s Midland regional office on Wednesday morning.

“Despite the average temperatures, portions of the northeastern Permian Basin/Western Low Rolling Plains will struggle to climb out of the 40s this afternoon,” said NWS officials in an infograph posted on the agency’s website. “At the other end of the spectrum, some locations through the Rio Grande Valley could see highs around 70 degrees today.”

Highs in Seminole for today were expected to be near 52 degrees, with a south wind averaging 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday’s low was anticipated to be around 33, with winds around 10 mph out of the south, before turning out of the northwest after midnight.

Highs on Thursday weren’t expected to climb out of the low 40s, as a strong cold front will push into the area, bringing with it colder temperatures which will be felt the most across the Permian Basin and portions of Southeast New Mexico. A northeast breeze in these areas could make it feel even colder. Along and west of the Pecos River, highs will still reach into the 60s.

Lows on Thursday evening are expected to dip near 18 degrees, with an east wind of 10-to-15 mph.

Highs on Friday for Seminole are anticipated to get above freezing, as the front continues to settle into the region.

“Temperatures behind the front on Friday morning will be much colder, with northeast winds resulting in wind chill values in the single digits and teens for locations across the Permian Basin, southeastern New Mexico, and the Pecos River Valley,” said NWS officials. “Be sure to prepare for the cold weather, and if you go out on Friday morning, dress warmly in layers and limit your time outdoors.”

Lows on Friday night were expected to be near 18-degrees, before warming to near 40 on Saturday.

Seminole Area Detailed Forecast Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 33. South wind around 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 42. Northwest wind around 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 18. East wind 10 to 15 mph. Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 30. East wind around 10 mph. Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 18. Saturday Sunny, with a high near 40. Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 23. Sunday Sunny, with a high near 48. Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 30. Monday Sunny, with a high near 65. Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. —

