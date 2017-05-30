City’s SplashPad Open for Summer

Last calendar year, over 8,500 patrons made their way through the gates of the City of Seminole’s SplashPad, located in the southeastern corner of the M.S. Doss City Park.

This year, officials feel that number could climb higher than in its inaugural summer season.

“I think it’s possible we could see more (people) than last year,” said Mike Shain, Director of the M.S. Doss Youth Center, which oversees the operations of the SplashPad.

The City’s SplashPad officially opened for the 2017 summer season — its second full season — this past weekend and is open to patrons six-days a week.

Hours of operation are each Tuesday through Saturday, from 2-to-7 p.m., and each Sunday, from 2-to-6 p.m. during the summer season. The facility will be closed each Monday.

Last calendar year, 8,574 patrons made their way into the $1.28 million facility, which was pursued by City of Seminole officials beginning in the 2014 calendar year.

“I think (the first summer season) was a tremendous success,” said Tommy Phillips, Seminole City Administrator in recalling the SplashPad’s inaugural opening in an August 2016 story produced by the Seminole Sentinel. “Lots of young children had the opportunity to enjoy activities here in Seminole (this summer), rather than having to go out of town.”

Much like last summer, the splash pad will be open each Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday mornings, from 10 a.m. to 12-noon for children six years of age and under.

Admission is $1 for children 6 years of age and under, and $2 for those over the age of 6.

Additionally, after hour rentals of the splash pad can be made available to the general public for the 2017 summer season, with reservations available for booking through the M.S. Doss Youth Center facility.

Under the policy approved by the Council, the facility will be available for rental on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings, from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m., for a fee of $250. The fee, according to figures provided by the City of Seminole, would cover a party of 50 persons.

An additional fee of $2 per person over the 50 mark would be assessed, according to the policy.

Rental of the facility on Friday and Saturday evenings, according to policy language, would be based upon the availability of adult supervision. In addition to the rental fee, the facility’s concession stand will not be made available to patrons during after-hour rentals.

In mid-August 2014, Seminole City Council members approved of pursuing the $1.28 million project, which was being constructed by Spring-based Kraftsman Playground and Water Parks.

Funding for the project included a budgeted $650,000 in City of Seminole funds from the 2015 fiscal year budget, an anticipated $400,000 in assets due to the City of Seminole from the recent sale of separate pieces of property to Gaines County and the Seminole Economic Development Corp., and $200,000 donation from a local, anonymous donor, according to Seminole Sentinel archives.

