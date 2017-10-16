Citizen, ‘Keenager’ of the Year Nominations Sought by Chamber

The Seminole Area Chamber of commerce is currently seeking nominations for the 2017 Citizen and Keen-Ager of the Year awards.

Nominations are due in writing by 5 p.m. on Nov. 3, according to a recent press release issued by the CoC.

Nomination forms can be obtained by visiting the Seminole Area Chamber of Commerce’s office, located at 119 S.E. Ave. B.

According to Chamber officials, past recipients of either of these awards are not eligible to be nominated again. All nominees must reside in Seminole or Gaines County for at least three years.

To be eligible for the Keen-Ager award, the nominee must be 65 years of age or older. Citizen of the Year nominees must be 64 years of age or younger.

If a form is not able to be obtained from the Chamber offices, nominations must include full name, brief introduction and/or biography, church, club, and/or civic affiliations, specific contributions this person has made to better our city or county and miscellaneous comments.

Those who provide a nomination must provide Chamber of Commerce officials their name and contact information, in the event if additional clarification is needed.

For more information about the nomination process, contact the Chamber of Commerce at (432) 758-2352.

The 2017 Seminole Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual banquet will be held on Nov. 15, according to officials on Monday. Details of the 2017 event will be released in a future edition of the Seminole Sentinel.

