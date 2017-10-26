Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony Slated for Nov. 10 at Seminole Community Center

The public is invited to a Christmas tree lighting ceremony, to be held at the Seminole Community Center on the evening of Friday, Nov. 10, according to City of Seminole tourism officials.

Slated to be held in conjunction with the opening night of the Seminole Mistletoe Market, the Christmas tree lighting ceremony will see festivities surrounding the event begin at 6 p.m. with a performance of Christmas carols and various on-site vendors serving treats, snacks and drinks.

Seminole Mayor Wayne Mixon will host key remarks around 6:30 p.m., which will be followed by the lighting ceremony.

Following the ceremony, patrons are encouraged to attend the Mistletoe Market, according to City of Seminole tourism officials.

For more information about the ceremony, contact the City of Seminole’s tourism department at (432) 758-3676.

