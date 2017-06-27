Chamber’s 4th Celebration Slated for Friday, Saturday at GCP

Gaines County residents looking forward to revel in the upcoming Independence Day holiday will have to look no further than the Gaines County Park, as 1 1/2 days of festivities are scheduled in association with the Seminole Area Chamber of Commerce’s Independence Day Celebration.

Festivities with the Chamber’s annual July 4th celebration are scheduled to kickoff Friday afternoon, according to officials with the local chamber.

Shelby Concotelli, President/CEO of the Seminole Area Chamber of Commerce, confirmed with the Seminole Sentinel on Tuesday morning that 90 food and craft vendors are anticipated to be in attendance for the event, which will include live entertainment.

Beginning at 5 p.m. this Friday (June 30th), live entertainment — as well as food and craft vendors — will be open to the public at the

Gaines County Park. According to Concotelli, vendors will be located in the area along the park’s recreational vehicle parking area, and will be spaced out along the railed portions along the park’s internal roadways, near the new Gaines County Park’s Community Building.

Vendors will remain open until 10 p.m. on Friday evening, before being required to shut down for the evening.

Beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday, (July 1), vendors and entertainment will resume their operations in planned day of patriotic celebration and entertainment, capped by the chamber’s annual fireworks show at dark.

According to the Chamber’s Facebook post about the event, scheduled entertainment for this weekend’s event includes the following local and area talents: Adam Rainwater, Boomtown, Texas Rain, Extraviado, and Kahuna Kowboys.

In addition to food and craft vendors, various activities such as a petting zoo, co-ed volleyball tournament and horseshoe tournament have been planned.

Earlier this month, Seminole Area Chamber of Commerce officials announced a planned change to the way patrons park and enter into the Gaines County Park grounds this holiday weekend.

In recent interview with the Seminole Sentinel, Concotelli confirmed all patron parking for the 2017 event will take place outside the Gaines County Park grounds and that no patrons or vendors will be allowed to park inside the county-owned facility for this year’s festivities.

“All of the patron parking will be outside of the park grounds this year for the safety of all those coming to this year’s event, and also to alleviate the congestion of vehicles coming out of the park following shows of years past,” said Concotelli.

Registered vendors will have strict vehicle access into and out of the park to drop off/pick up supplies, but will not be allowed to park inside the fenced portion of the GCP grounds, as part of this year’s plans.

Concotelli added those local and area residents with a physical handicap will have access into and out of the park via provided golf cart access, as well as a specially designated parking area near the GCP’s main entrance.

“We’re happy to implement this in as a service to those who may need some assistance getting into and out of the park,” said Concotelli.

