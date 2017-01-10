CASA of West Texas Continues to Seek Local Volunteers

“Out with the old and in with the new” is a phrase often used by those who make a list of resolutions at the start of every New Year.

Some resolve to kick bad habits like smoking or eating junk food; others may want to lose weight or spend less money. Resolutions are different for everyone, but they all serve the same objective — to make life changes for the better.

If you’re looking for a new way to make changes, resolve to help others in need. More than 24,000 children in the Texas foster care system need caring adults to advocate for them. They need a CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate®) volunteer to help get through the foster care system as quickly as possible, and into loving homes where all their needs are met and their dreams can flourish.

SLast year, 46,823 abused and neglected children were in the Texas foster care system, and 27 were from Gaines County. They were separated from their families, siblings, friends and other loved ones, and often placed in unfamiliar setting far away from their homes.

Child Protective Services workers usually handle two or three dozen cases, each of which can involve multiple children. As a result, many children fall through the cracks, stay in foster care longer than necessary and may not receive the help they need to begin to heal. Every child deserves to grow up in a safe, permanent home.

CASA of West Texas has served 454 children this year from seven West Texas counties, including Gaines County. CASA volunteers spoke up for these abused and neglected children who, through no fault of their own, ended up in foster care. Unfortunately, more than half of the children in care do not have CASA volunteers.

Consider becoming a CASA volunteer and make a difference in a child’s life and your own. For more information visit www.casawtx.org or call Kathy Harmon (432) 683-1114.

Every child in foster care needs someone to help them through this difficult time.

Category: Updates