CASA of West Texas Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

During National Hispanic Heritage Month, CASA of West Texas is calling for more Hispanic and bilingual volunteers to speak up for Hispanic children in the child protection system.

Hispanic Heritage Month, September 15 to October 15, is a time to recognize and celebrate the history, culture and contributions of the Hispanic community. For Hispanic children in the system, however, celebrating their culture can be a challenge. Removed from their homes due to allegations of abuse or neglect, these children are placed in foster care – sometimes with families that do not share their native language or customs.

“These children are taken away from their families and placed in an unfamiliar setting, often with people who don’t share their culture or first language,” said, Patty Pisklak Executive Director of CASA of West Texas. “They need a consistent and reliable adult presence in their lives who they can relate to and trust to tirelessly advocate for their best interests.”

CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) volunteers are everyday community members that are trained and appointed by judges to advocate for these children in court. They get to know the children and meet with everyone involved in their lives, such as parents, teachers and therapists, so that they can make informed recommendations – all with the main goal of moving these children out of the temporary child protection system and into safe, permanent and loving homes as quickly as possible.

While CASA of West Texas is always seeking volunteers of all demographics, Hispanic and bilingual volunteers are specifically needed due to the large number of Hispanic children in the child protection system. Last year, more than 29,200, or 44 percent, of the 66,572 confirmed child abuse or neglect victims in Texas were Hispanic, yet statewide only 13 percent of CASA volunteers were Hispanic.

“It’s important for our volunteers to reflect the race and culture of the children they serve because they are more likely to trust and open up to people who share their customs,” said Pisklak. “By establishing that trust, our volunteers are better able to advocate for each child’s unique physical, emotional and educational needs both in the court and other settings.”

CASA of West Texas is one of the 72 CASA programs across the state that recruits, trains and supports these dedicated volunteers.

“Our volunteers are everyday heroes for children in foster care,” said Pisklak. “As you reflect on Hispanic Heritage Month, we hope you will consider making a difference for abused and neglected children by becoming a CASA volunteer.”

For more information, visit www.casawtx.org or call (432) 683-1114.

