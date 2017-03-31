Baseball: Seminole Tops Lamesa, 8-3

LAMESA — A four-run sixth inning helped spark the Seminole Indians to break a 2-2 tie and rush to an 8-3 District 2-4A win over the Lamesa Golden Tornadoes — the Indians first district win in the 2017 season — in play held Friday evening at the Joe Spikes Complex.

SHS’s Aron Dominguez, Alex Menchaca, Chris Lopez, Earl Nuefeld, Clayton Froese, and Drew Dendy each managed one hit to lead Seminole Indians offensively, while Lopez earned the win on the mound for the Indians in relief SHS starter Dominguez.

The Indians will return to District 2-4A action on Tuesday evening, as they will play host to Lubbock Estacado in 2-4A play at Robert Ryan Field.

Seminole 8, Lamesa 3

Box Score

