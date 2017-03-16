Arrington Announces Service Academy Forum Dates

WASHINGTON — Texas Dist. 19 Congressman Jodey Arrington (R-Lubbock) has announced he will be hosting two U.S. Service Academy Forums open to all students who are interested in learning about attending one of the U.S. Service Academies. According to a press release issued by the Congressman’s Washington D.C. office, Liaison Officers from each military academy will be on hand to answer questions from students and parents about the nomination process.

The first forum will take place on Saturday, April 8th from 10 a.m. to 12-noon at Science Spectrum in Lubbock and the second forum will take place on Saturday, April 22nd from 10 a.m. to 12-noon at Cisco College – Abilene Educational Center.

“There is no greater honor than serving one’s country,” said Arrington in the press release. “For many, that calling begins at a Military Service Academy. Each year our office has the opportunity to nominate outstanding students from West Texas to each of the five military service academies in the United States. I look forward to providing these forums as a way to encourage and inspire students to purse these unique service and educational opportunities.”

More information about the forums can be obtained by calling (806) 763-1611 or visiting Arrington.House.Gov and clicking on “Military Academy Nominations” under the “Can I Help?” tab.

Category: Updates