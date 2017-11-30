Annual Lighted Christmas Parade Slated for Dec. 14th

A Seminole holiday tradition will be held on the evening of Dec. 14, as the 27th annual lighted Christmas Parade will be hosted by the Gaines County 4-H Club, according to an announcement recently released by event organizers.

The parade will begin at 6:30 p.m.

For this year’s theme, as tabbed by Gaines County 4-H officials, is entitled “Whoville – How the Grinch Stole Christmas.”

Gaines County 4-H officials are currently taking registration for this year’s float entry/judging contest, with entry available at the Gaines County 4-H offices, located on the first floor of the Gaines County Courthouse, 101 S. Main St.

Cash prizes will be awarded to the top three float entries judged. To be judged, entries must meet the parade criteria: how well the float flows with this year’s theme; creativity; spirit/enthusiasm shown by those on floats; use of lighting; use of audio (music/other) and visible name of group entering float.

Parade entries are due by Dec. 12, at 5 p.m.

The parade will depart from the corner of N.W. Ave. D and N.W. 5th St. (east side of Wigwam Stadium) at 6:30 p.m. and will follow the traditional Christmas parade routes of years past. Upon leaving near Wigwam Stadium, and traveling eastbound on N.W. Ave. D, the parade will turn southbound on Main St. and travel toward downtown Seminole.

Once it has passed through the Gaines County Courthouse square, the route will turn east on S.E. Ave. D, travel one block, and then turn north on S.E. 2nd St., where it will end at the southeastern corner of the Gaines County Courthouse.

As has been customary in years past, Santa Claus will serve as the grand marshal of the 2017 Lighted Christmas Parade, and will greet local youth on the western grounds of the Gaines County Courthouse shortly following the completion of the parade.

