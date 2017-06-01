Annual Gaines ‘Character Camp’ Registration Underway

Planning is currently underway for Character Camp 2017. The camp is sponsored by the Gaines County Community Resource Group.

This year, the camp is scheduled for July 18-20 and marks the 19th year of the camp, which is open to Gaines County youth ages 11-15 at no cost to them.

The camp will be held in Seminole at the Gaines County Civic Building in Seminole, 400 N.W. 5th St.

The camp provides an opportunity for youth to develop good character and problem solving skills while having fun.

The camp is based on the six pillars of character: Respect, Caring, Trustworthiness, Responsibility, Citizenship and Fairness.

Youth will also participate in a sports tournament, low ropes activities and Redneck Olympics which includes shaving cream and water balloons.

Breakfast and lunch is provided each day of the camp.

The camp ends with a hamburger and awards ceremony.

To register or for more information contact P.J. Garcia at (432)758-4038 ext 304 or Delia Grisham at ext 305 or come by the Gaines County Courthouse Rm 314 or 316.

Registration deadline is July 1, according to event organizers.

