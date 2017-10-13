Gaines Friends of the Library’s Annual Fall Book Sale Slated Next Week

The Friends of the Gaines County Library System will be hosting their annual Fall Book Sale this coming Thursday through Saturday, at the Gaines County Civic Building in Seminole.

All items in this year’s sale have been donated to the Gaines County Library system within the last year, with over 8,000 books and movies available for purchase. Items available at the sale will be books for children, teens and adults, audio books and DVD movies. Shoppers can purchase items using cash or check only.

Proceeds from the sale are used by the organization toward projects promoting the Gaines County Library system.

This year, the FoGCLS has partnered with Better World Books, an organization that takes the leftover books from the sale every year and either sells them, returning some of the money to FoGCLS, or distributes the books to developing countries in need of books.

The annual sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 12-noon on Saturday.

This Wednesday, from 4-to-6 p.m., anyone who has joined FoGCLS and brings their membership card will be allowed to preview and get first choice on purchasing the best materials the sale has to offer. Memberships can be purchased in advance at either Gaines County Library branch – 704 Hobbs Hwy in Seminole or 311 Hill Street in Seagraves – or at the door Wednesday afternoon during the preview book sale.

Items will be sold for the following prices on the indicated days:

Thursday:

(and Wednesday Preview)

$1.00 per hardback book

$1.00 per audio book

.50 cents per paperback

$1.00 per movie

Friday:

.50 cents per hardback book

.50 cents per audio book

.25 cents per paperback

.50 cents per movie

Saturday:

Whatever you can put in a box $1.00

Boxes will be available, or bring your own box.

For more information, call Gaines County Library in Seminole at (432) 758-4007. Library hours at the main branch are Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Seagraves Branch hours are also Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The Branch closes at Noon for lunch, reopening at 1:00 p.m.

